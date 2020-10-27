How a Biden election win could shake up U.S. and Irish economic ties

Pedestrians read an information board beneath a giant painting of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, erected in his ancestral home of Ballina, north west Ireland, on October 7, 2020.

DUBLIN — Ballina, a town in County Mayo in the west of Ireland, recently unveiled a striking mural in its town center of a familiar face: Joe Biden.

The Democratic presidential candidate has Irish-American heritage that traces back to the county which he has visited twice, in 2016 and 2017, to pay homage to his family roots.

Biden's Irish ancestry and its links to the U.S. can be traced back to the mid-1800s, shortly after the devastating Great Irish Famine killed over a million people and forced many more to emigrate. His great-great-grandfather Patrick Blewitt left Ballina for Pennsylvania, and another ancestor, Owen Finnegan, left Louth for New York; the two lineages would connect in 1909 through marriage.

Biden has not been reluctant to bring up his ancestry in his quest for the White House — echoing Barack Obama, whose ancestry can be traced to County Offaly, and arguably the most famous Irish-American president John F. Kennedy — in courting the Irish-American vote.

It's a connection to the country that his opponent, current President Donald Trump isn't able to claim, unless his golf course counts.

The links have become prominent parts of Biden's election campaign, most notably when it comes to Brexit and the accompanying issue of maintaining peace in Northern Ireland.

A Biden campaign statement in recent weeks said he will "ensure that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal if the implementation of Brexit imperils the Good Friday Agreement." This peace deal, which was signed in 1998, was brokered by the U.S. and ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

He also committed to legislate a "roadmap to citizenship" for undocumented Irish people in the U.S.

Ireland and the U.S. have a storied past together but it is a relationship that is evolving and the outcome of November's election will dictate the shape that it takes.

"I think we would expect a President Biden to be much more pro-European, pro-transatlantic relations than we've seen from the Trump White House," Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, told CNBC.

The outcome of any U.S.-U.K. trade deal would depend on the U.S. Congress, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a similar position on the Good Friday Agreement as Biden.

"I have no doubt that Ireland would feel like it has more of a friend in the White House but it's a combination of the White House and Congress in that case. Even under a second term for President Trump, there would be that attention to upholding the Good Friday Agreement," Fordham added.