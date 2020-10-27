Japanese yen won't strengthen significantly unless there's a 'negative shock,' Nikko Asset Management says

SINGAPORE — The Japanese currency will not likely strengthen significantly unless there's a "negative shock," according to Nikko Asset Management's John Vail.

As of Tuesday morning Singapore time, the Japanese yen traded at 104.70 per U.S. dollar.

"It would take quite a shock to get (dollar- yen) down to say the 100 level, a negative shock. It's been very steady in the 104 to 106 region for quite some time and seems like people are satisfied with that level," said Vail, who is chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management.

Japan's economic leadership is also very averse to a strong yen, Vail told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday.

Japan's central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda is "extremely against yen strength" while incumbent Finance Minister Taro Aso is also "very much against" a strong Japanese currency, he pointed out.

Furthermore, any appreciation in the Japanese currency is "not good" for the country's exporters, the strategist said.

A stronger currency makes a country's exports more expensive and less competitive in international markets.

"If (the yen) went down to 100 for some reason … and there wasn't a massive reaction from the Japanese officialdom, then it would … tend to hurt exporters," Vail explained.