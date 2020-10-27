Pivot into tech, Mark Mobius says, naming the stocks that ‘got to be invested’ in

Investors should pivot back into tech and look at some of the smaller stocks beyond the big internet companies, according to Mark Mobius, the founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners.

When asked on CNBC'S "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday if investors should be pivoting to the big tech names, Mobius said: "Yes, I think they should be."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and soaring unemployment, Big Tech has broadly rallied this year. Facebook's share price has climbed from $209 at the start of year to $277 today, for example, while Apple's has gone from $74 to $115. But it's been a bumpy ride at times, with most of the big names off highs seen in early September.

As attention focuses on Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook, which are all set to announce their third quarter earnings this week, Mobius stressed that it was also important to look at the "whole swath" of the sector.