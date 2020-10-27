Dow futures fall 150 points as Wall Street grapples with rising Covid-19 cases, earnings

U.S. stock futures fell on Tuesday night following a mixed session in which traders weighed a recent uptick in coronavirus infections.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 150 points lower, or 0.5%. S&P 500 slid 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.4%.

The Dow fell more than 200 points during regular trading and the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, advanced 0.6%. Tuesday's divergent market action came as names that would benefit from people staying at home — such as Amazon and Zoom Video — rose broadly while stocks dependent on the economy reopening declined.

Daily U.S. coronavirus cases have risen by a record average of 69,967 over the past week, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed. Meanwhile, coronavirus-related hospitalizations are up 5% or more in 36 states, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

This uptick has led some countries to reinstate certain lockdown measures. In the U.S., the state of Illinois has ordered Chicago to shut down indoor dining.

"Uncertainty about COVID-19-related mobility restrictions and US politics mean we should expect volatility to remain elevated for the balance of the year," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer for global wealth management at UBS, in a note. "However, we continue to see upside over the medium term."

"With ten vaccine candidates in late-stage trials globally, our central scenario is that restrictions can start to be lifted by 2Q21, helping corporate earnings recover to pre-pandemic highs by around the end of 2021," he said.