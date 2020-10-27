Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Microsoft, First Solar, FireEye & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday after hours on Tuesday:

Microsoft — Microsoft shares whipsawed after the tech giant reported better-than-expected results for the previous quarter. The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.82 per share on revenue of $37.15 billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of $1.54 on revenue of $35.72 billion. Microsoft's cloud segment saw its revenue expand by 20% on a year-over-year basis.

First Solar — Shares of the solar-panel maker popped more than 16% after the company posted quarterly earnings that beat analyst expectations. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.45 on revenue of $928 million. Analysts expected earnings of 61 cents per share on sales of $688 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also issued better-than-expected earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

FireEye — FireEye gained more than 4%, boosted by better-than-expected third-quarter results. The cybersecurity company posted a profit of 11 cents per share on revenue of $238 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast earnings per share of 7 cents on revenue of $228 million. Sales from its product, subscription and support services were better than expected.

Chubb — Shares of the insurance giant climbed 2% on the back of third-quarter revenue that beat analyst expectations. The company said its revenue for the quarter came in at $8.47 billion, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $8.16 billion. Chubb's earnings per share, however, fell short of estimates.

Juniper Networks — Juniper Networks saw its stock rise more than 3% after the networking technology company released its results for the third quarter. Juniper's earnings per share came in at 43 cents, matching a FactSet estimate. Product and service revenues were also above analyst expectations.