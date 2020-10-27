This myth debunked: You don’t have to be wealthy to hire a financial advisor

Your bank account balance doesn't have to stop you from being able to hire a financial planner.

There's a big misconception that financial planning is only for the wealthy. The truth, however, is that financial planning is a path for anyone to actually gain wealth.

The objective of financial planning is to get people to their desired life goals. It doesn't matter when you start or how much money you have, experts say. All that matters is that you get to those final goals.

Traditionally, many advisors charge you a percentage – say, 1% – of your assets under management with them, and so if you don't have $250,000 or $500,000 to fork over, you may not appeal to them.

That's changing. A growing number of advisors bill in other ways that allow more people to access their services.

"You don't need to be rich to work with a financial planner," said Justin Nichols, a Manhattan, Kansas-based certified financial planner and director of operations at the Garrett Planning Network.

For example, the 200-plus advisors in the Garrett Planning Network offer the option of paying by the hour for financial planning. "Our advisors agree to work with a broad group of clients, not just the wealthy," Nichols said.

What kind of services can people get by the hour? The list is long: budgeting, debt management, insurance and estate planning, saving and investing help, Social Security strategizing and charitable giving guidance.

And just because you pay an advisor hourly doesn't mean you can't have a long-term relationship with them: Around half of clients who do so in the Garrett Planning Network return to their advisor for reviews and financial check-ups, Nichols added.

The average hourly rate charged by an advisor in the Network is $215, but the fees can range from $150 to more than $500, Nichols said. Some clients will require just three hours of help, others 12.

"Maybe a client doesn't need or isn't willing to pay for an entire broad-based financial plan, but they're really just wanting to focus on a few urgent and important areas of their personal financial life," Nichols said. "They can more easily get that focused planning by simply paying by the hour."