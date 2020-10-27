What to watch today: Dow futures rise after Monday's nosedive

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The seven-day average of new daily coronavirus cases in the U.S., as of Monday, reached a record of 68,767. With the fall holidays of Halloween and Thanksgiving approaching, the U.S. has now established its third peak of daily new cases with no signs of letting up. The seven-day average was up more than 22% compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. (CNBC) Amy Coney Barrett, the president's pick to replace the late liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is expected to start work Tuesday as the newest member of the Supreme Court. The conservative 48-year-old federal appeals court judge was confirmed by the full Senate on Monday in a largely partisan 52-48 vote. Barrett takes the second of two oaths in private Tuesday. (CNBC) With seven days to go until Election Day, Joe Biden is pushing into states that Trump had once been expected to win again. Biden on Tuesday goes to Georgia, which hasn't backed a Democrat for president since 1992. Later in the week, the Democratic presidential nominee travels to Iowa. Trump is staying focused on blue states that he flipped in 2016 such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP) Xilinx (XLNX) agreed to be bought by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) for $35 billion in stock, a deal valued at $143 per share. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021. Separately, AMD reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Xilinx rose 11%, while AMD lost 2% in premarket trading. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

WATERCOOLER