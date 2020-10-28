Texas is now rated a 'toss-up' in the race between President Trump and Joe Biden

A campaign sign for Biden Harris is displayed outside an early voting polling location for the 2020 Presidential elections in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Callaghan O'Hare | Bloomberg | Getty Images

"Texas is a state that Biden doesn't need to win, but it is clear that it's more competitive than ever," Cook's Amy Walter wrote. The Lone Star State has voted for the Republican nominee in every presidential race since 1976. It boasts 38 electoral votes, the second-largest share in the nation, behind California. Democrats have long had their eye on Texas. Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, for instance, raised jaw-dropping sums of money in his 2018 Senate race against incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. While that effort ultimately failed, Democrats did manage to flip one House district in the 2018 midterms, and the party is looking to pick up more seats in 2020.