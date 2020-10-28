4 ways wealthy families are trying to head off heftier estate taxes under a Biden administration

With the election less than a week away, the phones are ringing off the hook for estate planning attorneys and accountants.

That's because wealthy families fear that an overhaul of the estate and gift tax exemption — the amount of assets they can transfer without a 40% levy — is just around the corner.

"For tax nerds, it's like our Super Bowl," said Alison Hutchinson, managing director at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "There are lots of conversations with people who are interested in getting everything set up and ready to go."

In 2018, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act roughly doubled the amount wealthy individuals could transfer either over their lifetime or in a bequest without being subject to the 40% estate or gift tax. In 2020, it's sitting at $11.58 million per individual, or $23.16 million for a married couple.

But that provision is due to expire at the end of 2025, when it will revert to about $5 million per individual.

A "blue wave" in Washington — that is, Democrats sweeping the White House and Senate, while maintaining a majority in the House — could hasten the demise of the hefty estate and gift exemption.

Indeed, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's tax plan would reduce the amount people can pass on at death free of taxes to $3.5 million and limit the amount individuals can transfer in gifts to $1 million, according to an analysis from the Tax Policy Center.

Gift and estate taxes could also rise to 45%, the center found.

Biden has also proposed doing away with the step-up in basis, a provision in the tax code that permits heirs to receive assets valued as of the date of death. In this case, an heir who sells the asset right away would pay little to no capital gains on it.

Instead, Biden proposes taxing unrealized capital gains at death, according to the Tax Policy Center.