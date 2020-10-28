Japan stocks set to slip as sentiment remains cautious on coronavirus risk

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower at the open as coronavirus infections continue to rise stateside.

Futures pointed to a lower open for shares in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,335 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,400. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,485.80.

Shares in Australia were lower in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.46%.

On the economic data front, Australia's consumer price index for the third quarter is expected to be out at around 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Ahead of that data release, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7116, above levels below $0.704 seen last week.

Investor sentiment on Wednesday will likely be impacted by the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

"Markets remain in a cautious mood given rising hospitalisation rates may require tougher restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed," Tapas Strickland, director of economics at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.