BT signs 5G deal with Ericsson to help phase out Huawei equipment

LONDON — Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday announced it had been selected to supply BT with 5G radio equipment in London and other major cities in the U.K.

It comes after the British government decided to block Huawei from its fifth-generation mobile networks. The move — a reversal from a previous decision to allow "non-core" equipment from the Chinese technology giant — means U.K. carriers will have to strip out Huawei gear from their infrastructure entirely by 2027.

Ericsson is one of Huawei's fiercest rivals in the race to develop 5G network infrastructure. The rollout of 5G has been a key issue in a technology spat between the U.S. and China, with Washington pressuring its allies to remove Huawei from their 5G networks over espionage concerns.

Huawei has frequently denied its network kit could allow China to spy on sensitive communications, insisting it is independent from the government in Beijing.