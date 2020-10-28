WHO says Covid vaccine trials are 'encouraging' but it'll take time to ensure it's safe for everyone

Laboratory technicians handle capped vials as part of filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxford's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, conducted on a high-performance aseptic vial filling line on September 11, 2020 at the Italian biologics manufacturing facility of multinational corporation Catalent in Anagni.

LONDON — The World Health Organization has welcomed updates from developers scrambling to deliver a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine, but cautioned it is still "going to take time" before one is widely available.

It comes shortly after AstraZeneca said its vaccine candidate against the coronavirus had produced a similar immune response in older and younger adults.

The British pharmaceutical giant, working in collaboration with the University of Oxford, said adverse responses to its potential Covid vaccine among the elderly were also found to be lower.

The announcement boosted expectations that a potential vaccine could be developed before the end of the year, potentially helping to bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 1.16 million lives.

When asked to respond to the update from AstraZeneca, a spokesperson for the WHO told CNBC: "The immune system in older people is less robust in its response to COVID-19, and we hope that the future vaccine(s) against COVID-19 will be safe, effective and efficacious also in this high-risk population group with high mortality rates."

"While the information coming from the vaccine developers is encouraging, WHO has not yet seen published data on the efficacy of a vaccine candidate in the elderly," the spokesperson said via email on Wednesday.

The United Nations health agency has said that older people, in addition to people of all ages with preexisting medical conditions, appear to develop serious illness on contracting the coronavirus more often than others.