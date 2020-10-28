The post-Covid 'zombification' of advanced economies is here to stay, EIU warns

LONDON — The coronavirus pandemic is likely to cause a long-lasting "zombification" of the global economy, a prominent research firm warns.

Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director of the Economist Intelligence Unit, suggested that those "zombie" features previously associated with the "Japanese economy — slow growth, low inflation and high debt — will become common across advanced economies" following the pandemic.

In the EIU's fourth quarter economic forecast report, published Wednesday, Demarais said that before the outbreak of the coronavirus Japan was considered an "economic oddity."

Japan's economic crash, after its stock market and real estate bubble burst in 1989, was followed by a "'lost decade' of feeble growth between 1991 and 2001," said Demarais, who wrote the EIU report.

The Japanese government's attempt at boosting economic activity through fiscal stimulus failed, she said. Its debt-to-gross domestic product ratio climbed to 240% and inflation remained "stubbornly low."

As a result of the coronavirus, those characteristics of slow growth, low inflation and high levels of debt would now become common among advanced economies in decades to come, Demarais said.

"The pandemic may not last once a vaccine is found," she stated in the report. "However, the post-coronavirus zombification of advanced economies appears to be here to stay."