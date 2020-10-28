Tesla's Autopilot a 'distant second' to GM's Super Cruise system in Consumer Reports testing

A steering wheel light bar and cluster icons indicates the status of Super Cruise™ and will prompt the driver to return their attention to the road ahead if the system detects driver attention has turned away from the road too long.

General Motors' Super Cruise system topped Consumer Reports testing of driver-assisted systems, leaving Tesla's Autopilot "a distant second," the consumer research nonprofit reported Wednesday.

Super Cruise on a Cadillac CT6 sedan scored 69 out of 100 points in Consumer Reports' testing. Tesla's Autopilot on a Model Y was second at 57, followed by Ford Motor's Co-pilot 360 system at 52 and Audi's Pre-sense at 48. Consumer Reports tested 17 systems as part of its testing.

The emerging technologies were ranked based on their capabilities and performance, ease of use, safety and driver monitoring and engagement. All of the systems, despite some of their names, require drivers to maintain attention to the road.

The programs are meant to help relieve driver fatigue and stress. They can provide convenience and safety for drivers by controlling driver functions such as acceleration and braking and keeping the vehicle in its lane.