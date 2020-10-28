Here's what every major analyst expects from Apple's earnings report on Thursday

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Wall Street analysts are warming up to Apple ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday.

Shares of the company are up more than 50% percent this year but down 6% since the company unveiled its long awaited new iPhone products on October 13.

Even though the iPhone is not expected to factor into the company's results this quarter many analysts have been revising their price targets upwards in anticipation of Apple earnings.

Perhaps the biggest question facing investors, analysts say, is whether the company will provide its quarterly outlook, which it has declined to do the previous two quarters.

Shareholders will be looking for commentary on iPhone demand, potential new products and hints from the company over recent regulatory concerns.

Here's what Apple analysts expect from the company's earnings report: