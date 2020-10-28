One way to play the 5G iPhone rollout that isn't buying Apple

The flight to 5G is on. With Apple rolling out its new 5G-enabled iPhones, traders are likely in search of ways to capitalize on the latest technological trend. One way to do so in the near term could be through semiconductor chip manufacturer Qualcomm, TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. With Qualcomm's products in the latest iPhones and Apple signed on to continue buying its chips after a major royalty settlement last year, Qualcomm's stock has been in a position of strength, Gordon said. "We have a very, very nice uptrend here in Qualcomm," he said, adding that the stock recently retested a key area of support around $125. "We should be able to move up." Qualcomm shares traded nearly 4% lower midday Wednesday to just above $121.

Gordon also called attention to Qualcomm's performance relative to Apple. He noted that during recent declines, Apple's losses were more in line with the broader market's while Qualcomm's stock held strong and "created a little bit of a divergence."