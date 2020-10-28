Satellite imagery captures construction underway at Iranian nuclear site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction is underway at the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran, satellite imagery released Wednesday by San Francisco-based Planet Labs reveals, against the backdrop of new sanctions imposed on the country by the U.S. and the steady disintegration of the 2015 nuclear deal.

First reported by the Associated Press, the images show a road being built from August onward to the south of the city of Natanz, in Iran's central western Isfahan province, toward the enrichment facility along with what appears to be construction materials. Analysts interviewed by the wire agency believe the photos capture excavation work and a potential tunnel into the surrounding mountains.

U.N. nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed to the AP that Iran is constructing an "underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant."

It also told the AP that IAEA inspectors were aware of the construction and that Iran had previously informed them of it, which suggests it does not violate the parameters of the 2015 deal. Also known as the JCPOA, the Obama-era deal signed by the U.S., Iran, Russia, China and EU states lifted international sanctions on Iran in 2015 in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program.