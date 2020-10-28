Girl Scouts social media congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court seat draws anger — and some praise

And that's the way the cookie crumbles.

The Girls Scouts of America sparked a wave of angry comments — and some praise — Wednesday with social media posts congratulating the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett for her controversial appointment to the Supreme Court.

"Shame on Girl Scouts for promoting this. She represents the exact opposite of what we instill in our girls!" one woman wrote in reply to Girl Scouts' Facebook post.

The backlash began right after the Girls Scouts Twitter and Facebook feeds featured an image showing photos of Barrett and the only four other women who have served as justices on the high court. Those women included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal whose death last month opened the door for President Donald Trump to nominate Barrett for her seat.

"Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789," the post said, ending with an emoji of hands raised up.

The post was replicated on the group's Facebook page, followed by a note saying, "Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization."

"We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women. This is not the place to debate partisan politics," the group said.

But that admonition didn't stop a lot of women from weighing in on Barrett, whom liberals consider a threat to the Obamacare health law, abortion rights and LGBT rights because of her conservative judicial philosophy.

Democrats also have been angered that the Senate quickly confirmed Barrett so close to next week's presidential election, four years after that Republican-controlled body refused to even hold hearings on President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, ostensibly because 2016 was a presidential election year.

"This post is insanely tone-deaf from a female-centered organization to celebrate a woman who believes that we should have our rights stripped," wrote a female commenter on Facebook, one of the more than 2,000 comments that were made an hour after the post.

Another woman wrote, "This is not an appointment to celebrate for women. She does not support women's rights at all."

A third woman wrote of Barrett: "She goes against so much of what Girl Scouts stands for — very disappointed in this. This appointment is nothing for girls or women to celebrate."

And another woman wrote, "Amy Coney Barrett does not represent what I always thought the girl scouts stood for. As a former girl scout this makes me incredibly sad."

A respondent to the Girls Scouts Twitter post wrote, in one of more more than 4,000 replies, "I'm going to spend my $100 Girl Scout Cookie budget on ingredients to make my own next year."