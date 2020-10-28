Wall Street spent over $74 million to back Joe Biden's run for president, topping Trump's haul

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, October 27, 2020.

People in the securities and investment industry will finish the 2020 election cycle contributing over $74 million to back Joe Biden's candidacy for president, a much larger sum than what President Donald Trump raised from Wall Street, according to new data from the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

The cycle started in 2019.

The sum includes contributions during the first two weeks of October to Biden's joint fundraising committees and outside super PACs backing his run. Harvey Schwartz, the former president of Goldman Sachs, gave $100,000 this month to the Biden Action Fund, a joint fundraising committee between the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties.

Biden also received a ton of financial support from leaders on Wall Street in the third quarter. Going into the final two weeks of the election, Biden, the DNC and their joint fundraising committees had over $330 million on hand. Trump, the Republican National Committee and their joint committees had over $220 million on hand. Biden's campaign is on track to raise $1 billion by Election Day, which is six days away.

Leaders of Biden's campaign have been encouraging leaders on Wall Street to support the former vice president's run since the start of the primary season.

Biden's campaign chairman, Steve Ricchetti, met with finance executives in January to encourage them to back his candidate, CNBC reported at the time. Attendees included Evercore founder Roger Altman, longtime investor Blair Effron, Blackstone Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray, former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, Centerbridge Partners co-founder Mark Gallogly, and former U.S. Ambassador to France Jane Hartley.

Most of these people ended up backing Biden either by hosting fundraising events or donating to his cause.

Data from CRP shows that outside groups backing Biden received big money support from executives at hedge fund Paloma Partners and people with ties to investment firm Renaissance Technologies. Jim Simons, the founder of Renaissance Technologies, gave at least $7 million to two super PACs supporting Biden since his victories on Super Tuesday in March, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Simons also gave over $350,000 to the Biden Action Fund in June.

Henry Laufer, who was the Renaissance chief scientist and vice president of research, gave $625,000 in June to the American Bridge PAC. Donald Sussman, the founder of Paloma Partners, finished the 2020 cycle giving at least $9 million to various Biden super PACs.

People working in hedge funds, private equity and other investment type firms finished the election giving close to $20 million directly to Biden's campaign, CRP data shows.

Wall Street's financial support for Biden is more than what Barack Obama received in his two presidential runs combined. It exceeds the amounts raised from Wall Street executives in support of President Donald Trump both in 2016 and the most recent 2020 election. The total will be less than Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential run; she saw just over $87 million from the securities and investment industry.

Trump receieved $20 million from those in the finance industry in 2016. Four years later, he will end his bid for reelection with just over $18 million from Wall Street. Many of Trump's previous backers in the finance world, including those who gave millions to his 2017 inaugural, have distanced themselves from helping his bid for reelection.