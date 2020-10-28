Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Best Buy, Lululemon, Harley-Davidson & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies initiated Burlington as buy.
  • Piper Sandler named Best Buy a favorite idea.
  • Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to overweight from equal weight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Sherwin-Williams to overweight from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Harley-Davidson to equal weight from overweight.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Lululemon to buy from hold.
A customer leaves a Sherwin-Williams Co. store
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: