Apple One subscription bundles launch on Friday starting at $14.95 a month

"Tomorrow we will ship AppleOne which as you recall is the easy way to buy all of our services," Cook told CNBC's Josh Lipton. He also said that Apple Fitness+, which will provide workout classes to people who own the Apple Watch, will launch later this year.

Apple will launch its Apple One subscription bundles on Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC on Thursday. Apple One lets people pay for Apple's premium services with one monthly payment and it could help Apple boost usage numbers for some of its less-popular services.

Apple introduced three tiers of Apple One in September. The Individual costs $14.95 a month and includes includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and and 500GB of iCloud storage. It's a savings of $6 versus if you were to subscribe to each service individually.

The Apple One Family plan ($19.95 a month) lets up to six people access the services and up to 200GB of iCloud storage.

Another option, Premier, will bundle Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+That will cost $29.95 a month and includes 2TB of iCloud storage and can be shared with up to five other people.

Apple shares fell as much as 5% after hours on Thursday as the company reported a steep decline in quarterly iPhone sales and declined to give sales guidance for the critical holiday quarter.

