5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday

1. Wall Street tries to recover from Wednesday's massive sell-off, stock futures fall

New York Stock Exchange building is seen at the Financial District in New York City, United States on March 29, 2020. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mostly lower open on Thursday morning as the market struggled to recover from its worst day in months. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down 92 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures eked out a gain of 0.3%. A day earlier, the Dow dropped more than 900 points for its worst session since June 11. The S&P 500 also suffered its worst pullback since mid-June, dropping 3.5%. The Nasdaq had its biggest one-day loss since Sept. 8, suffering a loss of 3.7%. A slew of corporate earnings results is due Thursday afternoon, including from tech giants Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.

2. U.S. reports more than 80,000 cases in one day. Fauci warns of 'a whole lot of pain'

Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, testifies during a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing to examine COVID-19, focusing on an update on the federal response at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020. Graeme Jennings | Reuters

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 80,662 on Wednesday, topping a previous high of 79,303, while 996 additional Covid-19 deaths were reported, according to a tally kept by NBC. Coronavirus cases have been rising sharply in the U.S. as well as in Europe, leading some states and countries to reimpose more restrictive social distancing measures. "If things do not change, if they continue on the course we're on, there's going to be a whole lot of pain in this country with regard to additional cases and hospitalizations, and deaths," White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith" on Wednesday night.

3. Big GDP report ahead

Workers assemble cars at Ford's Assembly Plant in Chicago, June 24, 2019. Jim Young | AFP via Getty Images

The government is expected to report a sharp rebound in U.S. economic growth for the third quarter following a steep downturn in the previous three-month period. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast GDP growth of 32% after a 31.4% contraction in the second quarter. But even with that rebound, the economy would still be behind where it was earlier in 2020. "We will have recovered about 2/3 of the GDP we lost in the recession," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. The data is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET along with the latest weekly unemployment claims numbers.

4. Moderna prepares for global launch of potential coronavirus vaccine

Medical syringe is seen with Moderna company logo displayed on a screen in the background in this illustration photo taken in Poland. Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Moderna said it is preparing to launch its coronavirus vaccine candidate globally, noting it has already taken more than $1 billion in deposits from governments awaiting the drug. The vaccine contains a genetic material called messenger RNA, or mRNA, which scientists hope provokes the immune system to fight the virus. Moderna shares rose more than 2% in the premarket.

5. United to offer preflight Covid tests

A row of United Airlines passenger planes parked at gates at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado. Robert Alexander | Getty Images