Here's why you're not getting a $1,200 stimulus check before election day

The election is less than a week away, which means another round of stimulus may take months to materialize.

After confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that the Senate would be recessed until Nov 9.

The hiatus means that the next stimulus bill will almost certainly not pass before the election and negotiations will most likely be delayed until at least January 2021, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

Check out this video to learn how likely Congress is to pass a stimulus bill after the election and to see what the results of the election will mean for future stimulus legislation.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.