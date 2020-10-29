Value investor David Katz is finding income in an energy stock and some consumer staples

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

ExxonMobil has maintained that its dividend is a priority, but David Katz of Matrix Asset Advisors said income-seeking investors looking to be in the oil sector should buy Chevron instead.

"In our dividend portfolio we really like absolute certainty so our strong preference has been for Chevron, and we did sell Exxon earlier this year and move that money into Chevron," the prominent value investor said CNBC's "The Exchange." "We think Chevron is absolutely safe. Everything else in the patch we're a little worried about."