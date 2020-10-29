Election 2020 live updates: Biden holds narrow lead in new Florida poll with 5 days left

There are five days until Election Day. President Trump continues his ambitious campaign schedule, while Joe Biden, his Democratic rival, is slated to hit the trail with a more scaled-back schedule. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, are looking to expand their electoral map by focusing on traditionally red states such as Texas, Georgia and Arizona. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, have sought to flip previously blue states Nevada and Minnesota. Both campaigns are focusing a great deal of their time and resources on the so-called "blue wall" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which Trump flipped in 2016.