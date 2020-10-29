Election outcome shouldn't mess up the bullish December trend, CFRA's Sam Stovall finds

CFRA's Sam Stovall acknowledges the market may feel like a rollercoaster over the next few weeks.

But he believes any damage should be contained to November regardless of who wins the presidency.

"Investors say 'okay, usually by then we know who the president is, now we can try to organize our portfolios and our mindsets for the year ahead,'" the firm's chief investment strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "And, December traditionally is a period in which seasonal optimism begins, and that's the reason why it is the best month of the year."

Stovall, who's known for building his market forecasts on historical trends, suggests not even a scenario where Joe Biden wins and the Democrats regain control of the Senate — a quintessential sweep — would alter his bullish view.

His reasoning: Wall Street generally likes unified governments.

"Under a blue wave, they actually do pretty well. The average price change for Decembers are about 1.5%. When under blue waves, December is up 2.7%," said Stovall. "When you look to the frequency, it's been up 100% of the time. Of course, there have only been seven observations."