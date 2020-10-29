Germany to reform stock option rules in an effort to rival Silicon Valley

BERLIN, GERMANY - April 09: Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz, SPD, makes a press statement before a video conference of the Euro Group on April 09, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

LONDON — Germany will soon unveil new legislation on employee stock options within days, a government official said Thursday, in a bid to attract top technology talent and rival Silicon Valley.

The German government will introduce regulatory reforms on such options — which give start-up employees the chance to own shares in their company — to "incentivize start-up investment in our country," said Jörg Kukies, state secretary at country's finance ministry.

Kukies, who was speaking at a virtual event organized by venture capital firm Index Ventures and start-up conference Slush, said the new proposals would be revealed in a matter of days.

"You will see all the details very soon," he said, adding that Germany is hoping to incentivize international VC funds to set up shop in the country with competitive tax regime and fund laws. Large Silicon Valley start-up investors have been creeping into Europe of late, Sequoia being among the most notable.