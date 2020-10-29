Skip Navigation
Mike Santoli’s market notes: Technical levels, FANG earnings, post-election rally?

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • Uneasy drift in the indexes ahead of multiple possible swing events (Nasdaq giant earnings, election, possible Covid shutdown thresholds).