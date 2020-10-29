Oil major Shell increases dividend as third-quarter earnings beat forecasts

LONDON — Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and announced plans to increase its dividend to shareholders.
The Anglo-Dutch company reported adjusted earnings of $955 million for the three months through to the end of September.
That compared with a net profit of $4.77 billion over the same period a year earlier, and adjusted earnings of $638 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Analysts at Refinitiv had expected third-quarter net profit to come in at $594 million for the third quarter.
Shares of Shell are down more than 61% year-to-date.
It had previously warned that post-tax impairment charges in the range of $1 billion to $1.5 billion were to be expected in the third quarter.