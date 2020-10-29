There was a surprise drop in September home sales as buyers were priced out

A Sale Pending sign is seen in front of a home in Miami, Florida.

Potential homebuyers may be hitting the limit of what they can afford. Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts on existing homes, fell 2.2% in September compared with August, according to the National Association of Realtors.

It was the first monthly decline in 4 months. Analysts had expected a small monthly gain. Pending sales were 20.5% higher annually.

The Northeast, which is seeing distinct urban flight from New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic, was the only region to post a gain. Sales were up 2% for the month and 27.7% annually.

In the Midwest, pending sales fell 3.2% monthly but were up 18.5% from September 2019.

Pending home sales in the South decreased 3% monthly and increased 19.6% annually. In the West sales fell 2.6% monthly and were up 19.3% from a year ago.

"With persistent low mortgage rates and some degree of a continuing jobs recovery, more contract signings are expected in the near future," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors. "Additionally, a second-order demand will steadily arise as homeowners who had not considered moving before the pandemic begin to enter the market."