U.S. weekly jobless claims total 751,000, vs 778,000 expected

Hundreds of unemployed workers wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The number of first-time unemployment-benefits filers declined for a second straight week and hit its lowest level since March.

Initial weekly U.S. jobless claims came in at 751,000 for the week ending Oct. 24, down from the previous week's total of 791,000, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected initial jobless claims to come in at 778,000.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

