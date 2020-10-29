What to watch today: Stock futures mixed after Wednesday's steep sell-off on Covid worries

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Tiffany (TIF) and French luxury goods maker LVMH have agreed on a revised acquisition deal, with LVMH paying $131.50 per share. That's down from the original $135 per share deal the two sides had agreed to last November, prior to the pandemic. LVMH subsequently sued to back out of buying Tiffany, accusing the company of mismanaging the business during the pandemic. Pinterest (PINS) earned an adjusted 13 cents per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts. The image-sharing platform also reported a larger-than-expected number of active users and gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue forecast. Visa (V) came in 3 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.12 per share. Revenue also beat Wall Street projections. However, profits were down 29 percent from a year earlier due to fewer transactions on its payment network. Amgen (AMGN) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $4.37 per share, beating the $3.81 consensus estimate, with the biotech company's revenue slightly above forecasts. Amgen was helped by stronger drug sales, although drug prices were lower during the quarter. Gilead Sciences (GILD) beat estimates by 21 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share, with the drugmaker's revenue also coming in above analyst forecasts. However, Gilead also cut its 2020 revenue forecast due to lower-than-expected demand and uncertainty surrounding the sales of Covid treatment remdesivir. EBay (EBAY) earned an adjusted 85 cents per share for its latest quarter, 8 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating consensus. However, the number of active buyers on the retail platform came in lower than analysts had been forecasting. Etsy (ETSY) beat estimates by 10 cents, reporting quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, while revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. Etsy's results were boosted by strong sales of face masks and home decor amid the pandemic. Exxon Mobil (XOM) kept its fourth-quarter dividend at 87 cents per share, marking the first time since 1982 that the energy giant did not raise its dividend. Marvell Technology (MRVL) is near a deal to buy rival chip maker Inphi (IPHI) for as much as $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said a deal could be announced as soon as today.

WATERCOOLER