New York City's 45 movie theaters make up 40% of the metro box office — and only one of them is open

Eight months ago movie theaters were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the number of cases is rising once again, theaters in New York, a major cinema hub, could remain closed for even longer, and some may never reopen at all.

New data provided to CNBC by Comscore on Thursday illustrates how important the area is to the film industry.

There are nearly 300 cinemas in New York state, but the key geographic metric that analysts are focused on is New York's designated market area, or DMA. This is an area surrounding New York City that includes part of Connecticut and New Jersey and excludes cinemas north of Albany and west of Cooperstown. Within this DMA are 234 cinemas that represent 7.4% of the total domestic box office, according to Comscore.

That is the second-highest driver of ticket sales in the U.S., just behind the Los Angeles DMA, which accounts for 8.9%.

"The state of New York is an important market for the exhibition industry, not only in the United States but also around the world," the National Association of Theatre Owners wrote in a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month, ahead of his decision to allow cinemas outside New York City to open with limited capacity.