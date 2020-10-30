The ECB hinted at more monetary stimulus — analysts expect it to go all in

LONDON — More bond purchases, lower costs for banks and even changes to interest rates — the European Central Bank could go all in at its December meeting, as the euro area grapples with a second wave of the coronavirus.

The central bank hinted on Thursday that it would consider implementing more monetary stimulus in December. The announcement followed decisions in France and Germany to impose new national lockdowns — draconian measures that led to major economic contractions earlier this year and threaten further economic pain.

"ECB President Christine Lagarde sent a crystal-clear message that: further stimulus will be announced in December, and there will be a package of measures," Marco Valli, head of macro research at UniCredit, said in a note.

In the wake of the pandemic, the ECB launched a new government bond purchase program in an effort to bolster the region's economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, or PEPP, is due to last at least until June of 2021 and totals 1.35 trillion euros ($1.51 trillion).

At least four analysts expect this program to be extended in duration and size at the December meeting — and they think the ECB will go even further.

"A boost and extension of the PEPP is now a done deal, and we also see a high likelihood that the current favorable terms of TLTRO (targeted longer-term refinancing operations) … will be extended," Valli said, in reference to the borrowing conditions offered to banks.