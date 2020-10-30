Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Papa John's, Six Flags, Callaway Golf, & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies upgraded Six Flags to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Spirit to overweight from neutral.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John's to outperform from perform.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded Cheesecake Factory to buy from accumulate.
  • Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf to buy from neutral.
  • Stifel upgraded Carvana to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Baxter.
The Cheesecake Factory is coming to New York City.
George Rose | Getty Images

