Here’s the maximum you can save in your 401(k) plan in 2021

If you're signing up for next year's workplace benefits, now is the best time to develop a strategy for increasing your savings.

Benefits season also happens to coincide with the annual IRS release of the 2021 maximum contribution limits for certain tax-advantaged accounts, including your 401(k) plan, individual retirement account and healthcare flexible spending accounts.

Uncle Sam updates these figures around this time each year to reflect inflation.

Be aware that while these maximum amounts may be something for savers to strive for, they'll need to balance their long-term savings goals with daily cash needs.

You don't want to shortchange your emergency fund so that you can squirrel away a few more dollars in your 401(k) plan.

"Being able to contribute the maximum is a fantastic place to be, but most people aren't there," said Dave Stolz, CPA and chair of the American Institute of CPAs' personal financial specialist committee,

"There's this juggling act between how much do you spend, how much you put away for retirement and how much goes into your cash reserve fund," he said.