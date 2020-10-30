Here’s what every major Wall Street analyst says about Apple’s earnings report

CEO Tim Cook waves while arriving on stage during a previous Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.

Apple's latest earnings report was received cautiously by top Wall Street analysts as uncertainty around iPhone sales weighed against better-than-expected headline numbers.

The consumer tech giant reported higher-than-expected earnings per share and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter Thursday, with results for services, Mac computers and iPads beating projections. Sales of the flagship iPhone, however, fell short, and Apple did not provide guidance for the upcoming quarter.

Shares of Apple were down about 4% in premarket trading to around $111 per share as traders digested the report.