Here's what top Wall Street analysts had to say about Facebook's third-quarter results

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the F8 Facebook Developers conference on April 30, 2019 in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

(This story for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Wall Street analysts largely stuck by Facebook despite a decline in United States and Canadian users for the social media giant during the third quarter.

Facebook reported better-than-expected results for earnings, revenue and several user categories during the third quarter. However, the user base for the U.S. and Canada dipped to 196 million from 198 million in the prior quarter, with Facebook saying it expected that number to be flat or decline during the fourth quarter. The stock fell 5% on Friday morning to roughly $267 per share.