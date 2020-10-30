Apple One subscriptions can save you a bundle — here's how to sign up

Apple began rolling out its Apple One subscription bundles on Friday. They package together a bunch of of Apple's subscription services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage and can save you money over paying for them separately.

Apple One also represents a new way for Apple to boost subscriptions and bolster its services business, which generated $14.55 billion — up 16.5% year-over-year— during Apple's fiscal fourth quarter. And it could help attract more people to use services they might not have otherwise, like Apple Arcade.

Three plans are available:

Individual costs $14.95 per month with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage. That's a savings of $6 a month over buying them separately.

Family costs $19.95 per month and includes 200GB of iCloud storage and support for up to six people to use the subscriptions. It will save you $8 a month.

Premier costs $29.95 per month and adds News+ and Fitness+, a set of workout classes for Apple Watch owners, along with 2TB of iCloud storage. It works with up to six people and will save you a whopping $25 a month over buying the services separately.

Here's how to sign up: