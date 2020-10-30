Apple One subscriptions can save you a bundle — here's how to sign up

Apple began rolling out its Apple One subscription bundles on Friday. They package together a bunch of of Apple's subscription services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage and can save you money over paying for them separately.
Apple One also represents a new way for Apple to boost subscriptions and bolster its services business, which generated $14.55 billion — up 16.5% year-over-year— during Apple's fiscal fourth quarter. And it could help attract more people to use services they might not have otherwise, like Apple Arcade.
Three plans are available:
Here's how to sign up: