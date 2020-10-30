China's Huawei smartphone shipments plunge as U.S. sanctions continue to bite

A woman wearing a wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus speaks on her smartphone outside a shopping mall past a Huawei shop (back) in Beijing on April 1, 2020. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

HANGZHOU, China — Shipments of Huawei phones plunged in the third quarter as U.S. sanctions continue to hurt the Chinese technology giant, while domestic rival Xiaomi managed to capitalize on it, new data shows.

In the three months to the end of September, Huawei shipped 51.7 million smartphones, down 23% year-on-year, according to a Canalys report published Thursday.

Another firm, Counterpoint Research, said on Thursday that Huawei shipped 50.9 million smartphones, down 24% versus the same period last year. The Chinese firm's market share dipped to 14% from 18% in the third quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint.

Overall in the third quarter, worldwide smartphone shipments reached 348 million units, a 1% decline year-on-year, but a 22% rise from the second quarter, the Canalys report showed.

Huawei lost its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker, after gaining the title in the second quarter of the year.

Samsung overtook Huawei. The South Korean giant's shipments totaled 80.2 million, growing 2% year-on-year, Canalys said.

The U.S. has waged a campaign against Huawei as part of the broader trade war with China. Huawei is seen as one of China's national champions and key to the country's ambitions in next-generation technologies like 5G, the next-generation mobile networks that offer super-fast data speeds.

Washington has placed a number of sanctions on Huawei which are continuing to take their toll. Last year, Huawei was put on a U.S. blacklist known as the Entity List. This restricted American firms from doing business with the Chinese giant. It meant that Huawei was no longer allowed to use licensed Google Android software on its smartphones.

This is not a big deal in China where Google services are effectively blocked anyway. But in international markets, which are critical to Huawei's growth plans, consumers are used to using Google apps. Huawei's latest flagship smartphones do not have licensed Google Android and that's hurting the company's device sales.

Declines in international markets are continuing for Huawei, but the company also saw a 15% fall in shipments in China in the third quarter, according to another report by IDC published Thursday.

Further uncertainty around the future of Huawei's smartphone business remains. In May, Washington amended a rule which aimed to cut Huawei off from critical chip supplies. Taiwanese firm TSMC, which manufactures Huawei's smartphone chips, is no longer allowed to ship those components to the company.