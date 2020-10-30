McDonald's brings back McRib nationwide for the first time since 2012

Starting Dec. 2, McDonald's McRib is returning to menus nationwide for the first time since 2012.

The limited-time pork sandwich is brought back every year but is notoriously hard to find. McDonald's even released its own McRib locator app to help customers find restaurants that sold it.

The fast-food giant brought the McRib to 10,000 of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants last year in its biggest launch since 2012. The item has been appearing on McDonald's menus in the U.S. since 1982, helping the chain attract customers to its restaurants during the holiday season.

The nationwide launch this year comes as McDonald's U.S. sales are rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in October, the chain said that same-store sales in its home market rose nearly 5% in its latest quarter. The popularity of the McRib could fuel even higher sales growth, although a resurgence of Covid-19 cases could hinder McDonald's recovery.

Shares of McDonald's, which has a market value of $166 billion, have risen 8% so far this year.