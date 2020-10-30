NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says next president should prioritize ‘bringing people together’

NBA basketball legend, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Shaquille O'Neal, has told CNBC that the next U.S. president must address "bringing people together" as a matter of urgency.

At 48-years-old, the 15-time NBA All Star recently went public on his decision to vote for the first time. In making the admission, O'Neal conceded he had "no excuse" for not voting previously, but said it "feels good" to have cast an early absentee ballot for president ahead of the Nov. 3 election. He did not reveal who he had voted for.

When asked what he thought could be done to unite people in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd — the African-American who died in May while in the custody of the Minneapolis police sparking anti-racism protests in the U.S. and around the world — the sports superstar said "a lot of things need to change".

"We probably need police reform, we need prison reform. A lot of attitudes need to change, a lot of thought processes need to change. Once we realize that then I think we can start opening things up," he said.

O'Neal has a history of voluntary service in law enforcement in the U.S. and in March 2019 it was announced he had become an auxiliary deputy at Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

"People are tired and I understand that. But at some point we need to start bringing them back together. You would never think in 2020 we would be as divided as we are…But whatever is broke, we just have to fix it," he added.

The NBA icon turned analyst and founder of The Shaquille O' Neal Foundation whose mission is to support underserved youth, told CNBC in an upcoming episode of The Leadership League, he had experienced his own "fair share" of racism.

"A lot of time I just ignore it and just try to take it out on my opponent, but I don't, just because one person says that I don't hold it against everybody else, I just move on. But I'm 48, of course I've seen it before. I've seen a lot of things," he said.