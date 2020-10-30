Wall Street sees a long-awaited rotation into value stocks if Biden wins — Here's how to play it

(CNBC PRO is looking at the most important investing angles surrounding the election. For the complete investor's guide, see here.)

A growing cohort of Wall Street strategists are betting on a revival of value stocks as a potentially new administration could create conditions favoring bargain-priced stocks whose success hinges on a broad economic turnaround.

At the core of the value call is the possibility of a massive fiscal spending package under a Biden presidency, which could boost economically sensitive stocks from banks to commodity producers and to industrial shares.