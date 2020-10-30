‘I don’t plan to vote ever again’: The psychology of why so many people don't vote, even in 2020

Less trusting people vote less

One set of non-voters are the chronically skeptical, says Christopher Federico, a professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, who has conducted research on political psychology and belief systems. "People who are less trusting of their fellow citizens and who are less trusting of government officials to do the right thing are less likely to vote," he says. "If you believe that your fellow compatriots and government officials are all out for themselves and cannot be trusted to behave in a moral fashion, then voting is likely to be seen as useless." There are potentially more people who don't trust the system this year than in others, too, according to Huddy. "Voters who follow the news but think the electoral system is rigged or that voting doesn't matter and fail to show up for that reason," as a group, "may be slightly larger in 2020 because of pervasive misinformation about voter fraud," Huddy says.

Some stand on principle

According to Huddy, another group of non-voters are people who "don't like the candidates," like The Doe's Norman. "Until and unless there is a candidate who I feel I could vote for in good conscience, I'm not voting," Norman wrote. "Voting legitimizes the government structure we have in place and demands that the voter accept the outcome, whether they like who wins the Oval Office or not. My non-vote says presidential candidates and government officials aren't quite up to snuff. Do better. Be better. And if someone better steps up to the plate, I'll be first in line to cast my ballot," he says. This can be considered "principled abstention," says Federico.

Politics isn't their thing

Still other people choose not to vote because news and politics is not of interest to them. "Some people find politics conflictual, difficult to understand, or are preoccupied with other aspects of their lives," says Huddy. Young people often fall into this category, says Huddy, because "follow news less closely and are more likely than older Americans to get their news from social media. They do not feel especially well-informed abut political candidates and think that the act of voting is more difficult than do older Americans." For some, political affiliation or interest is not part of their self expression, says Federico. When measuring someone's propensity to vote, it "matters whether a person is interested in politics or sees politics as something central to their sense of self," he says. There are "lots of things we can care more or less about: music, baseball, abstract art, and so on," Federico says. "Some people care about politics this way, and tend to care what's going on in the political world even if an election isn't coming up. Others do not. All other things being equal, people who are less interested in politics — or who do not see their political beliefs as central to their identity — are less likely to vote."

Extroverts are more likely to vote

Extroverts and people who are more open to new experiences are more likely to vote, Federico says, and conversely, people who are "relatively close-minded and don't like new things" and those "who are less outgoing and assertive" are less likely to vote.

Not voting can be seen as a callousness