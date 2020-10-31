Election 2020 live updates: Trump barnstorms Pennsylvania, Biden and Obama campaign in Michigan as campaign enters final weekend

With just three days left until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden are making their last pitch to voters this weekend as the 2020 campaign nears its end.

Trump has a jam-packed schedule of rallies in Pennsylvania today, a state that was key to his success in 2016 but where polls have consistently shown a narrow lead for Biden, who hails from Scranton.

Biden will hit the campaign trail with former President Barack Obama in Michigan, a traditionally Democratic state that Trump flipped by a narrow margin in 2016.