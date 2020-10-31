Iranian hackers are targeting state election websites and accessing voter data, FBI says

A voter arrives to drop off he ballot during early voting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on October 29, 2020. Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Iranian hackers have been targeting U.S. state government websites in "an intentional effort to influence and interfere with the 2020 U.S. presidential election," according to an investigation by the FBI and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The hackers have "successfully obtained voter registration data in at least one state," the FBI and CISA advisory report published Friday said. The FBI released its own flash bulletin in coordination with CISA and the Department of Homeland Security alleging that Iranian "advanced persistent threat" actors "are creating fictitious media sites and spoofing legitimate media sites to spread anti-American propaganda and misinformation about voter suppression." The news comes just three days before the U.S. presidential election, which is on track to see the largest voter turnout in U.S. history, and just over a week after similar reports by American intelligence officials of election interference by Iranian and Russian actors.

Officials have issued repeated warnings about election interference from hostile actors as incumbent Trump battles for a second term against Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. "The FBI has information indicating this Iran-based actor attempted to access PDF documents from state voter sites using advanced open-source queries," the report wrote. "The actor demonstrated interest in PDFs hosted on URLs with the words 'vote' or 'voter' and 'registration.'" There is as of yet no evidence that any votes have been changed or that voter databases have been manipulated. "The access of voter registration data appeared to involve the abuse of website misconfigurations and a scripted process ... to iterate through voter records. A review of the records that were copied and obtained reveals the information was used in the propaganda video," the CISA report continued, referencing a disinformation video that was distributed to give the impression that people could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas. "This video and any claims about such allegedly fraudulent ballots are not true," Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said during a press conference on October 21.