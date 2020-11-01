Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Some analysts worry Biden and a Blue Wave could find more ways to tax Wall Street

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, on October 16, 2020.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

(CNBC PRO is looking at the most important investing angles surrounding the election. For the complete investor's guide, see here.)

In the event of a Biden victory, some analysts worry his administration and a possible majority of blue legislators will enact a financial transactional tax, which could impact trading and the markets.

A financial transaction tax is a tax imposed on every financial security trade and Wall Street analysts are telling clients the result could impact trading volumes, exchanges and e-brokers.