Coronavirus live updates: WHO chief enters quarantine after potential exposure; Regeneron's antibody drug will be in short supply

The U.S.'s record spike in new coronavirus cases continued over the weekend, with more than 81,400 new infections recorded on Sunday. That nudges the seven-day average of new cases past 81,000 for the first time ever, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told the Washington Post in an interview Friday that the U.S. "could not possibly be positioned more poorly" heading into the winter.