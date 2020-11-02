Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: WHO chief enters quarantine after potential exposure; Regeneron's antibody drug will be in short supply

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

The U.S.'s record spike in new coronavirus cases continued over the weekend, with more than 81,400 new infections recorded on Sunday. That nudges the seven-day average of new cases past 81,000 for the first time ever, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, told the Washington Post in an interview Friday that the U.S. "could not possibly be positioned more poorly" heading into the winter.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 46.6 million
  • Global deaths: At least 1.2 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 9.2 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 231,003