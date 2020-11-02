Hong Kong's fintech development could push city's position as global financial center, official says

SINGAPORE — For Hong Kong's financial technology ecosystem to grow further, the city needs more measures in the areas of funding, talent and regulation, according to a top official from the Chinese city.

Compared to other technologies, fintech is the equivalent of a new industrial revolution and it can be potentially used as a lever to further push Hong Kong's position as a global financial center, said Christopher Hui, the secretary for financial services and the treasury on Monday.

"To me, there are three key elements for this (fintech) ecosystem to grow," he said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" during the Hong Kong FinTech Week.

"First of all, it is about money. Secondly, it's about talent and, thirdly, it's about regulation," Hui said. "So on these three fronts, in fact, we are considering what measures that we need to push forward so as to really grow our fintech ecosystem even further."

Hong Kong launched a $15.5 million wage subsidy plan in July to encourage companies in the financial sector to hire 1,000 fintech professionals over the next 12 months, the South China Morning Post reported. In exchange, the government will subsidize the salary of one full-time new hire with 10,000 Hong Kong dollars ($1,290) every month for a year, according to the newspaper.