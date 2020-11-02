How much your Social Security check will be if you make $45,000 per year

Over 64 million Americans currently receive Social Security benefits.

The amount each person gets will vary and is calculated using an equation that takes into account your past and present.

Benefits are based on your income, the year you were born and your age when you decide to start taking money out.

Remember: Social Security was not designed to be your sole source of income for retirement, and the totals are always changing.

So how much should you expect in Social Security benefits if you make $45,000 a year? Watch this video for a breakdown of how much you will get.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.